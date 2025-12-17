SpaceX set to launch Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center

The Brief SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday. The rocket will carry 29 Starlink satellites into low orbit as part of the Starlink 6-99 mission. SpaceX also plans to land the Falcon 9's booster on the Just Read the Instructions droneship.



SpaceX is set to launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites on Wednesday from the Space Coast.

The company will use its Falcon 9 rocket to send 29 satellites into low orbit for the Starlink 6-99 mission.

The launch is scheduled for 8:42 a.m. from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

This will be the sixth flight for Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, called B1094. It’s expected to land on the droneship Just Read the Instructions positioned in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX was originally targeting Monday for the launch, but it was delayed.