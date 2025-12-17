SpaceX set to launch Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX is set to launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites on Wednesday from the Space Coast.
The company will use its Falcon 9 rocket to send 29 satellites into low orbit for the Starlink 6-99 mission.
The launch is scheduled for 8:42 a.m. from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
This will be the sixth flight for Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, called B1094. It’s expected to land on the droneship Just Read the Instructions positioned in the Atlantic Ocean.
SpaceX was originally targeting Monday for the launch, but it was delayed.
The Source: This article was written using information from SpaceX and Kennedy Space Center.