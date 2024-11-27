Smooth security, tight parking as holiday travel surges at MCO

Security lines at Orlando International Airport (MCO) are moving smoothly, with wait times on Wednesday evening averaging just 17 minutes.

Outside, some parking lots are full. According to the airport’s website, Parking Garage B and Terminal Top Parking were the only areas closed. Travelers said finding parking was relatively quick, often just five to 10 minutes, thanks to attendants directing them to open spots.

For the first time this year, travelers could pre-book parking online. However, bookings for immediate use appear to be sold out; a search for reservations starting tonight showed no availability.

The airport expects nearly 2 million travelers during the holiday week, including tens of thousands today. Fortunately, no major delays have been reported at Orlando International Airport.

Officials advise passengers to allow extra time for parking.