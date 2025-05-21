Clermont bank robbery: Police investigating after active scene

The Brief There was an increased police presence on Wednesday afternoon in the area of State Road 50 and Hancock Road in Clermont. Police say they are investigating a bank robbery that took place earlier today.



The Clermont Police Department is investigating after a bank robbery took place on Wednesday in the area.

Active police scene

What we know:

Officials posted on Facebook around 11:30 a.m. to warn locals of an active scene in the area of State Road 50 and Hancock Road due to a bank robbery.

Authorities said the bank robbery occurred earlier in the day.

Police say there are multiple resources on scene responding to the area to assist.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet shared details on the bank robbery.

It is unclear if anyone was injured during the incident, what bank the robbery occurred at, if anything was stolen during the robbery or how many suspects were involved.

FOX 35 has reached out to the Clermont Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

