Small businesses struggle as SBA disaster loan program runs out of funds after Hurricane Milton
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Small businesses hit hard by Hurricane Milton are now facing a new challenge: the Small Business Administration's (SBA) disaster loan program has run out of funds.
President Joe Biden has promised that more aid is on the way, but with Congress currently in recess and over a month left in hurricane season, many business owners in need of financial relief are left in limbo.
The president urged business owners to continue applying to the program while funding is sorted out, but for some in Daytona Beach, waiting isn’t an option.
"I never would’ve guessed that what I came to see was really real," said Celeste Momin, describing the scene at Ocean Walk Shoppes just hours after Hurricane Milton struck.
MORE STORIES
- Epic Universe opening May 2025: When you can buy tickets, book hotel rooms, new lands and attractions
- Vans Warped Tour to return to Orlando in 2025 for 30th Anniversary, one of three cities
- Cold case victim identified, killed by Daytona Beach serial killer Gerald Stano in 1980
- 17 tornadoes confirmed in Central Florida, Tampa during Hurricane Milton: NWS
- Orlando International Airport to build massive rental car facility, freeing 5,000 parking spots
- Disney launches new Lightning Lane Premier Pass, cutting wait times at a cost
Momin's business, Nyte Glo Express, which sold light-up toys from a kiosk for six years, was completely destroyed in the storm.
"It’s heart-wrenching," she said when asked how it felt to see her empty space. "I feel like this is a dream and a horror story. Somebody pinch me so I can wake up."
Momin and her husband Joe had hoped for assistance from the SBA. However, they learned that disaster loan funds were exhausted due to what the agency called a lapse in congressional funding.
"It does shock me because all we hear before is like government helping," Joe Momin said.
The lack of funding means the Momins, along with hundreds of other small businesses across Florida, will have to pause their rebuilding efforts indefinitely until new funds are approved.
"I hope that FEMA and the SBA are going to be a lot quicker than my mind can grasp," Celeste Momin added, expressing the urgency and uncertainty felt by many in the region.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV