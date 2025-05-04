FOX 35 Weather Impact Day: chance for widespread showers to conclude the weekend

TODAY: A cold front is on the approach and this boundary along with the sea breeze will help make for more widespread showers today. A couple could be on the strong to severe side as instability rises this afternoon. A Marginal Risk is draped across much of the area, which is a 1/5 on the risk scale.

That is why the Storm Team has designated Sunday an IMPACT DAY. Hail and gusty wind are the main hazards, but if any storm can organize and interact with the sea breeze, it could make for a brief tornado threat. That, as well as the "wind energy" in the atmosphere, keeps the tornado threat really low but not 0.

This is something we'll be monitoring closely throughout the remainder of the day, so be sure to stay weather-aware. Highs round out in the upper 80s to near 90 once again, which helps boost the instability in the atmosphere. Showers and a few storms linger through the early night before fading away.

Overnight lows look to dip back into the middle to upper 60s for most of us.

MONDAY: We do it all over again on Monday as this diffuse boundary will be overhead along with the help of the sea breeze. Chances of showers and storms rise into the afternoon, lingering through the evening.

Hit-or-miss showers and storms are on the docket with an isolated severe storm or two possible. Gusty wind and hail are the main concerns, but a spin-up tornado also can't be taken off the table. Highs rebounded close to seasonable norms Monday afternoon, topping out in the upper 80s once again.

LOOKING AHEAD: Behind this disturbance, high pressure starts to build back in through midweek with temps rising and more sun returning. Highs jump back into the lower 90s on Tuesday with even hotter temps on the way for Wednesday. We're expecting afternoon readings in the lower to middle 90s! It'll be great to be out at the pool or the beach.

That warmth streams in ahead of another system that looks to bring higher rain chances by the week's end. This is something we'll be watching and something we badly need. A storm system looks to move our way Friday into Saturday, likely bringing more widespread showers and thunderstorms. It also looks to knock our temps back into the lower and middle 80s as we progress into next weekend. Stay tuned!

