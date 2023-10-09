Sleepy Florida drug dealer caught snoozing at stop sign moments before arrest, deputies say: 'Are you nuts?'

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Florida man's alleged nap at a stop sign turned into a chaotic traffic stop, revealing a reported stash of drugs and an escape attempt that left deputies asking, "Are you nuts?"

Torrein Archer was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended, commission of a felony in physical control of a motor vehicle and resisting without violence.

The incident happened Friday night after deputies found Archer at a stop sign asleep at the wheel, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. A deputy pulled up behind him and initiated a traffic stop, only to find Archer "passed out behind the wheel" with a smell of marijuana allegedly emanating from his car.

Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

Deputies searched Archer's car and found large amounts of cash in his pocket and drugs in the vehicle. During his arrest, however, Archer "took off running from the front of the patrol car like he was actually going to get away," Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

"Are you nuts?" he continued.

Deputies were able to take Archer down, take him into custody and transport him to the Brevard County Jail.

Photo: Brevard County Sheriffs Office

"As always, I couldn’t be more proud of our Deputies and the amazing job they do each and every day to keep our community safe!!" Ivey said. "Another criminal is behind bars, and more poison is off of our streets!!"

Archer was booked on $17,500 bond, but has since been released.