Florida man arrested after road rage fit escalates to gunfire at red light, deputies say

A man is now behind bars for allegedly opening fire on another vehicle during a road rage fit on a busy Deltona street, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Ernest Woods was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle, resisting an officer without violence and criminal mischief, according to arrest records.

The incident leading up to the 46-year-old man's arrest was first reported shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Howland Boulevard and Goldenhills Street.

Woods and his wife were driving on SR-415 when they said got in a road rage incident, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. But the circumstances of the fit are different for both sides involved.

Photo: Volusia Sheriffs Office

Woods' wife told deputies an SUV was following closely behind him so her husband slowed down in an attempt to irritate them. That's when the driver allegedly passed them, shouting racial slurs, she told deputies. Woods allegedly pulled a gun and fired because the other driver had thrown rocks at their car, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies, however, weren't able to find signs of damage from any rocks on Woods' car.

The other driver told deputies that Woods stopped behind him at a red light, yelled, called him names and cut him off in traffic before pulling out his gun and opening fire. According to the arrest affidavit, Woods was yelling at him and calling him a "p****."

Woods allegedly got out of his car and yelled something to the effect of, "This is Florida, stand your ground," the victim told deputies.

No one was injured in the road rage incident, but the victim's SUV had two bullet holes in the back and several shell casings were found in the intersection of Howland Boulevard and Goldenhills Street. During the investigation, schools in the area were placed on a brief precautionary hold or lockdown.

Deputies were able to find Woods and his car parked at a home on Wanderer Drive, where he eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. Woods allegedly resisted arrest and caused damage to a patrol vehicle.

He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond.