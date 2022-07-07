Skyline Chili to open first Central Florida location near Orlando: Check out the menu

article

Get ready, Orlando: an Ohio-based chain that throws chili and cheese on top of a pile of steaming hot spaghetti is headed our way!

Skyline Chili is planning to open its first Central Florida restaurant in 2023. The new location will be at the Flamingo Crossings Town Center near Walt Disney World Resort.

The Cincinnati favorite posted the announcement on Facebook.

"Be sure to put Skyline on your vacation itinerary. The Central Florida Skyline owners, Wendell and Daniel Hunsucker, can't wait to serve your Skyline Chili favorites!"

Skyline Chili has dozens of locations in four states including Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and several already in Florida, with the nearest to Orlando being in Clearwater.

Now to the good stuff: what exactly is on the menu?

Skyline Chili is best known for its coneys (a hot dog in a steamed bun with mustard, chili, diced onions, and a mound of shredded cheddar cheese) and its signature 3-Way, 4-Way, and 5-Way dishes (spaghetti covered with chili and topped with a mound of shredded cheddar cheese – onions and beans optional). The chain also offers a variety of salads, burritos, potatoes, wraps and options for vegetarians.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Skyline Chili neon sign. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

If you're trying to watch your waistline, Skyline Chili offers a "Lite Idea": order half the regular amount of cheese to reduce the calories of a dish. For example, the restaurant says a regular 3-Way with half the cheese has 20-percent fewer calories!

No other details have been released about the opening. Be sure to check back for updates!