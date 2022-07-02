No hangovers here! Orlando's first alcohol-free bar opens

article

Booze-free bars have become a trend and Orlando is getting in on it.

Now open in Ivanhoe Village, The Bandbox is delivering alcohol-free fun to The City Beautiful. The spirit-free speakeasy is themed after the roaring 1920s "where you can dodge the Buttons and skip the Hooch with a robust menu of non-alcoholic craft cocktails, beer & wine."

The bar, located at 1817 N. Orange Ave., also offers elixirs, tonics, shrubs and CBD beverages "for a night you won’t have to forget," the website reads.

So if it's a bar with no booze, what kind of drinks are being served up? The menu consists of craft cocktails made with non-alcoholic spirits, like Ritual Tequila.

For example, the High-Hat cocktail is The Bandbox's version of an Old Fashioned: made with Monday Whiskey, For Bitter For Worse Smoky No. 56 and Three Spirit Nightcap with a hint of orange peel, Dugan and Dame Chocolate Bitters and Tree Juice Whiskey Barrel Maple Syrup. Then there's the Baby It's Cold Outside, which is a dessert drink made with Monday Gin, crème de cacao syrup, orgeat, heavy cream and garnished with a dusting of fresh nutmeg and a few dashes of Dugan and Dame’s chocolate bitters.

The Bandbox held its grand opening last week and will officially open back up with reservations on July 7 for the tasting lounge. They also allow walk ins for to-go drinks.

While the business does not sell alcohol, only guests 18 and older are permitted in the lounge.

For more information or to book a reservation, visit The Bandbox website.