Shocking photos from space show Florida 'shedding' water from Hurricane Ian

Shocking photos taken from the International Space Station shows just how much water Hurricane Ian brought to Florida.

Astronaut Bob Hines snapped the image showing Florida ‘shedding’ the massive amounts of water it took on after Ian made landfall on Sept. 28.

Astronaut Bob Hines courtesy of Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit, NASA Johnson Space Center

Credit: Gateway to Astronaut Photography of Earth/NASA

"This picture shows how the Florida peninsula is shedding all the water #HurricanIan dumped on it," Hines tweeted. "This was taken approx 2 days after it made landfall. Ian sure churned up the waters of the Gulf of Mexico!"

Hines is currently serving as a pilot for NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 mission on the International Space Station.

Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., made landfall in southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland.

The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph winds and pushed a wall of storm surge accumulated during its march over the Gulf. The slow-moving rainmaker caused massive flooding across multiple Florida counties, with damages estimated to be around $47 billion.