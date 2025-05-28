DeSantis to sign 3 bills into Florida law on Wednesday: What we know about each

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign three bills into Florida law on Wednesday, including two animal laws that will strengthen penalties for animal cruelty and make it a felony to abandon restrained pets during disasters.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign three bills into Florida law on Wednesday. Here's what we know about each.

Dexter's Law

What we know:

HB 255, or Dexter's Law, strengthens punishments in animal cruelty cases, especially in particularly horrific instances. It expands current law by not only prohibiting offenders from owning pets but also recognizing animals as actual victims. Under this law, offenders could face significant prison time.

The backstory:

The legislation is named after Dexter, a rescue dog who was adopted and later reportedly killed by his adopter, Domingo Rodriguez, according to authorities. Supporters of the bill believe public rallies and advocacy played a key role in pushing prosecutors to pursue the case seriously.

A Pinellas County jury found Domingo Rodriguez guilty of aggravated cruelty to animals and unlawful disposal of bodies of dead animals. Rodriguez is accused of decapitating a 4-year-old bulldog mix, Dexter, and dumping his body just days after adopti Expand

Trooper's Law

What we know:

SB 150, or Trooper's Law, is a measure focused on animal welfare during emergencies. It makes abandoning a restrained animal during a natural disaster a third-degree felony. Offenders could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The backstory:

Trooper's Law is named after a dog discovered by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper just before Hurricane Milton. The dog had been left tied to a fence along I-75.

Banning cell phone use in schools

HB 1105 would prohibit elementary and middle school students from using cellphones throughout the entire school day. It builds on an existing state law that bans phone use during instructional time. Additionally, it would launch a pilot program in six counties to extend the ban to high schools during the full school day.

