Disturbance in the Caribbean could become Hurricane Julia this weekend

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two systems: Tropical Depression Twelve and another disturbance that could become our next named storm.

An area of low pressure, Disturbance #1, is located over the far southeastern Caribbean Sea. A tropical depression is likely to form in the next couple of days by the time the system enters the south-central Caribbean Sea. Our exclusive FOX MODEL develops a Caribbean tropical disturbance over the weekend. Central America should remain vigilant as ‘Julia’ could be in the cards, possibly becoming a hurricane.

"Nicaragua should be on guard over the weekend. Could have Hurricane Julia that way as we look about Saturday into Sunday with some developments in the tropics," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King. However, the system is not expected to have an impact on Florida at this time.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Twelve is located west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph and low weakening is forecast.

The depression is expected to become a remnant low within the next day and is not expected to have any impact on land.

So far, the 2022 Atlantic hurricane center has produced nine named storms: Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl, Fiona, Gaston, Hermine, and Ian. The next two names on the list are Julia and Karl. October ranks as the third-most-active month (behind September and August) for tropical activity in the Atlantic Basin, typically producing about two named storms , one of which becomes a hurricane. And every other October, on average, one of those hurricanes intensifies into a " major hurricane ," achieving Category 3 or higher intensity on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale .

Hurricane season ends November 30.