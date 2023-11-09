Donut chain known for hexagon-shaped treats opening first Orlando location

Stream FOX 35 News:

One of the country's largest doughnut chains is gearing up to open its first Orlando location!

Shipley Do-Nuts is set to open its doors to Central Florida on Monday, Nov. 13 at 2255 South Semoran Boulevard, according to a press release. On opening day, the first 250 guests will receive a coupon to redeem a free dozen glazed doughnuts for their next visit.

The Houston-based chain also plans to open a second location in Orlando soon on Orange Blossom Trail, according to its website.

This Orlando location is owned by native Michael Burns, who made it his mission to bring the chain to the area after moving from Houston.

Shipley Do-Nuts is known for its hand-cut hexagon-shaped donuts, which "create a lighter, fluffier texture," according to a press release. They're then "carefully glazed to perfection." Other treats on the menu include cake doughnuts, cinnamon rolls, bear claws, fritters, kolaches and more.

The location will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for customers in-store, in the drive-thru or online for pick-up and delivery.

Click here to learn more about Shipley Do-Nuts.