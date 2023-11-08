Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão opening second Orlando location

Stream FOX 35:

The Brazilian-based, internationally-renowned restaurant Fogo de Chão has announced plans for a second location in Orlando, Florida.

The new 8,080-square-foot restaurant will open in early 2024 at Vineland Pointe [Map], a shopping, dining, and entertainment at the junction of Interstate 4 and Daryl Carter Parkway.

"We are eager to expand our presence in Central Florida and continue to bring the culinary art of churrasco to Orlando’s food-centric community," said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. "We look forward to welcoming food explorers to our new restaurant in the heart of Orlando at Vineland Pointe, just minutes away from theme parks and other community attractions."

The restaurant specializes in a type of barbecue or the grilling of meats over an open flame, known as churrasco. Traditional churrasco is grilled, marinated skirt steak.

Credit: Fogo de Chão

The restaurant interior will feature an expansive dining room centered around an open churrasco grill, where gaucho chefs will hand carve and cook meat over an open flame.

Fogo de Chão was founded in Southern Brazil in 1979 with the first Orlando restaurant opening in 2012 on International Drive.