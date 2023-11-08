Skyline Chili opens first Orlando-area location, 6th location in Florida

article

Greater Orlando, you can now get a taste of Cincinnati with the grand opening of the city's first Skyline Chili location.

The Ohio-based cult favorite opened its doors Wednesday at its brand new Flamingo Crossing location at 2231 Western Way #B in Winter Garden.

The location is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and you can dine in, carry out or order in the drive-thru.

This marks the sixth location in Florida. The restaurant, known for its Cheese Coneys and Ways, also has locations open in Fort Myers, Naples, Bradenton, Sunrise and Clearwater.

"Skyline is famous for our incredibly delicious Cheese Coneys and 3-Ways," Skyline said on its website. "Our unique chili is still made with the original secret family recipe passed down through generations of the Lambrinides family. It’s extremely craveable. Some would even say addictive. All we know is people love it. And we love serving it to our family and friends."

According to Mashed, the Cheese Coney is the best item on the menu. It's a specially made hot dog in a steamed bun with mustard, covered with chili, diced onions and a "mound" of shredded cheddar cheese.

Skyline Chili's grand opening comes a day after Raising Cane's opened its first Orlando location on Tuesday.