Universal Orlando job opportunities: Epic Universe, HHN 2025 and more

Universal Orlando Resort is looking for people to fill a variety of roles across its parks, including the highly anticipated Epic Universe theme park and Halloween Horror Nights 2025, according to the Universal Careers website.

Want to work at Epic Universe?

What we know:

Epic Universe, set to open tomorrow, will feature immersive lands such as Super Nintendo World, Dark Universe and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic.

Universal is still looking to fill a number of positions at the brand-new park to help bring these lands to life.

The job listings currently include:

Interested candidates can find full details and apply on the Universal Orlando website.

Want to work at Halloween Horror Nights?

What we know:

Universal Orlando Resort is now accepting online submissions for Halloween Horror Nights 2025 seasonal employees.

According to the Universal Careers website, they are looking for scareactors, stilt walkers and puppeteers to bring the frights to life for this year’s iconic fall event.

Performers must be comfortable working in dim or theatrical lighting, fog effects and crowded environments. Universal is seeking applicants for both haunted house and street performances, with all looks and body types encouraged to apply.

All applicants should submit the following:

Headshot

Resume

Full-length photo

Video audition

Scareactor applicants should apply for only one height range. Select candidates may be invited to participate in callbacks at a later date. Previous experience is not required.

The video audition must include a slate, 360-degree turn and either past Halloween Horror Nights roles or their favorite horror movie character.

Stilt walker candidates must demonstrate their experience and specify what types of stilts they’ve used in their video audition.

Puppeteer applicants are required to show their puppeteering skills to a song of their choice.

All performers must be 18 or older and able to work legally in the U.S. The submission deadline for these roles is May 31.

Interested candidates can find full details and apply on the Universal Orlando website.

Other Universal Orlando Resort job opportunities

Dig deeper:

Currently, there are more than 90 job listings at Universal Orlando Resort, according to the company's career page.

The open roles fall under a number of categories including:

How to apply

What you can do:

Interested candidates can find more information and submit applications through Universal Orlando's career webpage or their official auditions website.

