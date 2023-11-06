Popular over-the-top milkshake bar set to open first location in Florida

A popular milkshake bar is set to open its first location in Florida next week.

The Crazy Mason, a family-owned business known for its over-the-top signature treats, shakes and desserts, will open its Orlando area location on Monday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m.

It will be located at 5741 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy in Kissimmee.

(The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar)

The business, which is based out of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, first opened its doors during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in June 2020.

Husband and wife duo, Bo and Sherri Steele, said the business was "sparked by a love of all things sweet and a flair for creating unique, picture-worthy treats" which became an immediate hit with locals and visitors alike, according to its website.

(The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar)

The business has since expanded to North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Washington DC.