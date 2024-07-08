Shark bites Florida teen during lifeguard training camp in Ponce Inlet, officials say
Stream FOX 35:
PONCE INLET, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy was bitten in the leg by a shark during lifeguard training camp in Volusia County on Monday morning, a spokesperson for Volusia County Beach Safety told FOX 35.
The incident happened at around 11:15 a.m. in Ponce Inlet in front of a lifeguard tower, officials said.
The boy was practicing water entries when he landed on the shark after running into the ocean, the spokesperson added.
He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated on the scene. The teen was later taken to a local hospital with lacerations to his right calf.
No other details were released at this time.
OVER THE WEEKEND:
- Tourist bitten by shark at New Smyrna Beach on Fourth of July
- Man bitten by shark at New Smyrna Beach; second bite in 24 hours, officials say
- Florida shark bite victim recounts attack at New Smyrna Beach: ‘I couldn’t believe my eyes’
This is a developing story.