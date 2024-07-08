Expand / Collapse search

Shark bites Florida teen during lifeguard training camp in Ponce Inlet, officials say

Published  July 8, 2024 12:22pm EDT
Volusia County
PONCE INLET, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy was bitten in the leg by a shark during lifeguard training camp in Volusia County on Monday morning, a spokesperson for Volusia County Beach Safety told FOX 35. 

The incident happened at around 11:15 a.m. in Ponce Inlet in front of a lifeguard tower, officials said. 

The boy was practicing water entries when he landed on the shark after running into the ocean, the spokesperson added. 

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated on the scene. The teen was later taken to a local hospital with lacerations to his right calf. 

No other details were released at this time. 

