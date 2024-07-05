Expand / Collapse search

Man bitten by shark at New Smyrna Beach; second bite in 24 hours, officials say

Published  July 5, 2024 5:39pm EDT
New Smyrna Beach
A Sarasota man was the second person to be bitten by a shark over the last 24 hours at New Smyrna Beach, officials said.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A second person was bitten by a shark in knee-deep water at New Smyrna Beach Friday, marking the second shark bite in 24 hours, officials said.  

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. when a visitor from Sarasota was at the beach near the 4300 block south. 

Officials said the 26-year-old was bitten on his left foot while wading in an inner tube of five feet of water. 

The man's injuries are non-life-threatening and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

This is the second shark bite to happen at New Smyrna Beach in the last 24 hours. 

Man injured after shark attack at New Smyrna Beach

An Ohio man was bitten by a shark at New Smyrna Beach on Thursday, officials said.

On the fourth of July, a man visiting from Ohio was playing football in knee-deep water near Flagler Avenue around 4 p.m. when he was bitten by a shark. 

He was also bitten on his foot and had non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. 

The beach has been busy throughout the holiday week, as lifeguards have reported 400 rescues since Wednesday. 