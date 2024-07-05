Man bitten by shark at New Smyrna Beach; second bite in 24 hours, officials say

A second person was bitten by a shark in knee-deep water at New Smyrna Beach Friday, marking the second shark bite in 24 hours, officials said.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. when a visitor from Sarasota was at the beach near the 4300 block south.

Officials said the 26-year-old was bitten on his left foot while wading in an inner tube of five feet of water.

The man's injuries are non-life-threatening and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

This is the second shark bite to happen at New Smyrna Beach in the last 24 hours.

On the fourth of July, a man visiting from Ohio was playing football in knee-deep water near Flagler Avenue around 4 p.m. when he was bitten by a shark.

He was also bitten on his foot and had non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The beach has been busy throughout the holiday week, as lifeguards have reported 400 rescues since Wednesday.