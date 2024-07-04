Expand / Collapse search

Tourist bitten by shark at New Smyrna Beach on 4th of July

Published  July 4, 2024 4:55pm EDT
New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - An Ohio man was bitten by a shark at New Smyrna Beach on Thursday, officials said. 

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Thursday near Flagler Avenue. 

The 21-year-old was playing football in knee-deep water when the shark bit him on his right foot.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.  

Just five days ago, a man boating near Fernandina Beach was bitten by a shark, deputies said. 

Man bitten by shark while boating off Fernandina Beach in Nassau County, Florida | Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office

The man was bitten in his right arm and had lost a lot of blood because of the severe bite. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and is expected to recover. 