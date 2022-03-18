article

Getting your Shake Shack burger fix is about to get a lot more convenient!

Shake Shack is opening its first drive-thru location in Florida right here in Orlando – the fourth drive-thru location for the entire company and its fifth location in the market.

The new location will open on Thursday, March 22 at 11637 Daryl Carter Parkway, part of the Vineland Pointe shopping and entertainment center. Daily hours will be Sunday - Thursday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

The restaurant will feature a digital menu board, a two-lane ordering system and a separate pick-up window and kitchen for drive-thru orders. Guests will be able to order directly in the drive-thru lanes or order ahead via its mobile app or website.

For those unfamiliar with Shake Shack, the brand started in New York and since expanded across the country. It specializes in burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, and milkshakes.