Several arrested following pro-Palestine demonstration at Lake Eola, police say

Eight people are in custody following a Pro-Palestine gathering in Downtown Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officials said a peaceful demonstration with 20 individuals took place around 4:00 p.m. at Lake Eola. Officials said the group walked around the area peacefully as they were monitored by officers before concluding around 5:15 p.m.

Investigators said around 5:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a disturbance near the Publix on East Central Boulevard. Upon arrival to the call, officials found some of the demonstrators arguing with a person officers said had opposing views from them.

A member of the Pro-Palestine group lunged at an officer and the individual in a threatening manner when an officer tried to intervene, according to police.

The officer then arrested the demonstrator and others who attempted to interfere with the arrest, according to police.

Eight demonstrators were arrested on various charges, including Disorderly Conduct, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest with Violence and Resisting Arrest Without Violence, according to police.