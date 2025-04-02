Seminole County weighs new airport toll road amid eminent domain concerns from residents

The Brief Seminole County is proposing a toll road to connect State Road 417 with Orlando Sanford International Airport, aiming to reduce traffic on local streets. Some residents and business owners fear losing their properties through eminent domain. Officials say the final route isn’t decided, with a public hearing set for July.



‘Enhanced connectivity is good for business and tourism’

What we know:

Seminole County is proposing a new toll road to connect State Road 417 with Orlando Sanford International Airport. The project aims to reduce traffic on neighborhood streets and improve connectivity in the growing region. The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) is currently evaluating two potential routes for the connector road.

What we don't know:

The final route for the toll road has yet to be determined. Residents and business owners in the affected area are concerned about potential property seizures through eminent domain. County officials say they are working to minimize the impact on residents, but details on compensation or relocation plans remain unclear.

The backstory:

With Central Florida’s population and traffic congestion increasing, local officials have been exploring new infrastructure projects to ease roadway burdens. Toll roads have been a common solution in the region, but they often face resistance from communities impacted by land acquisition and environmental concerns.

Big picture view:

While county leaders and business groups argue that the toll road will benefit the local economy and improve airport access, residents fear losing their homes and livelihoods. The debate highlights the broader challenge of balancing economic development with community impact in fast-growing areas like Seminole County.

Timeline:

CFX is currently reviewing proposed routes and gathering public input.

A public hearing is scheduled for July, where officials will present a final path for the road. No construction timeline has been confirmed, pending final approvals and funding.

What they're saying:

"All of my most valuable stock and my house is in the direct path," said Adam Shafran of Flying Fox Fruits, a farm that grows exotic fruits.

Shafran is worried the state will seize his property through eminent domain to build the road.

"You know, they've got two alignments left, and one just grazes my property, which would, I believe, interfere with the climate and drainage," he said, "but then they have the newest proposed alignment, 2A, which comes right through," he said.

CFX says they're trying to balance the impacts to residents with the needs of a growing Central Florida.

"This area is really one of the few parts of Seminole County that is still developing, both commercial and residential," said Brian Hutchings, CFX Community Engagement Manager.

County business leaders believe the project will help the local economy.

"Enhanced connectivity is good for business and tourism, our airport is growing, and connections are important," explained Rebekah Arthur, Seminole County Chamber of Commerce.

County leaders say they understand residents' worries, and everyone at the meeting will have a chance to be heard.

"This will be a meeting for everybody to understand from the 'experts,' the engineers, the environmentalists and those folks, as well as the public to give their input to CFX, as part of the community meeting," said Seminole County Chair Jay Zembower.

