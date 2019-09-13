Florida Turnpike eyes changes after SunPass troubles
The Florida Turnpike Enterprise wants to replace its back-office structure after over a year of trouble from the SunPass collection system.
5 construction deaths in 4 years of I-4 Ultimate
Not even four years into the I-4 Ultimate construction project and already five workers have been killed on the job.
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing after passenger gets stuck in bathroom
A passenger’s trip to the bathroom ended in an emergency landing when she became stuck inside the lavatory.
SunRail installing 'escape lanes' near crossings
SunRail is installing what they call “escape lanes,” to be used by drivers as a last resort to avoid a train strike.
Second Orange County school bus caught on railroad tracks
A second Orange County school bus was caught on the train tracks, just a few days another bus was photographed under a crossing guard. This second bus was packed with students. One of those students told FOX 35 the bus almost hit a train.
Alarming photo of school bus under train crossing arm leads to investigation
An alarming photo has led to an investigation by Orange County Public Schools.
Hundreds of electric scooters may soon be heading to Downtown Orlando
Orlando City Hall is drafting a new ordinance to pave the way for electric rideshare scooters. The scooters would be allowed on most sidewalks and roads, but there is a mixed response from the community about the plan.
Orange County leaders discuss proposed transportation tax
Orange County is holding a meeting to get the public's opinion on a proposed transportation tax.
Road rage fatalities increased 500 percent over 10 years and they're still on the rise, study says
Here’s a look at the major factors that contribute to the increase in road rage incidents as well as some suggestions to keep yourself and your loved ones safe on the road.