Coast Guard rescues Florida boater after capsizing near Sunshine Skyway Bridge, officials say

A Florida man was rescued by the Coast Guard after his boat capsized on Saturday morning in the vicinity of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, officials say.

What we know:

The Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg boat crew said they received notification of the incident at 7:34 a.m.

According to officials, the alert was relayed via a 911 transfer, indicating that St. Petersburg Fire Rescue and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office marine rescue teams were already on route to assist the distressed boater.

Within a short timeframe, the crew said they located the individual and safely retrieved him from the water at 7:56 a.m. The boater had capsized from his 15-foot vessel.

Reports suggest the man was then transferred to a St. Petersburg Fire Rescue vessel and subsequently transported to the Maximo Boat Ramp.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Authorities confirmed the owner of the capsized vessel is currently making arrangements for commercial salvage operations.

What they're saying:

Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Catell, an operations unit controller at Sector St. Petersburg, emphasized the critical role of preparedness and interagency cooperation.

"The fact that this mariner shared his float plan with his wife, coupled with the seamless coordination between our partner agencies, undoubtedly played a significant role in saving his life," he said.

National Safe Boating Week

Dig deeper:

With National Safe Boating Week approaching, running from May 17 to May 23, this incident serves as a timely reminder for all boaters to prioritize safety.

What you can do:

The Coast Guard strongly encourages everyone to review essential boating safety practices and adequately prepare for the upcoming boating season to ensure enjoyable and incident-free experiences on the water.

