Beloved downtown Orlando bar shocks community with unexpected closure announcement after a decade

Downtown Orlando patrons only have a few more chances to enjoy a cold one – or a Fireball shot – at one of the area's most popular bars before it closes its doors for good.

Saddle Up is permanently shutting down with its last day of business set for July 2, the bar announced on social media Wednesday night.

"Although we are sad to close our doors, we can't help but reminisce on the countless memories forged within these walls over the last ten years," the Orange Avenue establishment wrote on Instagram. "Memories that would not have been made possible without our loyal patrons and the downtown Orlando community."

Patrons flooded the comments after the sudden announcement was made Wednesday night.

"Literally an iconic Orlando staple. This really is the end of an era," one user wrote.

"I can’t handle this heartbreak," said another.

"A great run. One of the best bars throughout my college years and throughout. As one door closes another one will open and these guys do it right. Long live Saddle," another user wrote.

News of Saddle Up's closure comes a year after The Knight's Pub – another popular bar for UCF students – announced it would close its doors for good.

"It's sad. All the bars we went to during college are gone. It's like all of UCF's history is being washed away," patron Zoe Hechler told FOX 35 News. "The kids these days will never the experience fun we had."

Nearby bar and restaurant Neon Beach also announced last month it would be shut down. It's being replaced by German scratch kitchen Schmankerl Stub'n.

It remains unclear at this time why Saddle Up is closing. Saddle Up management declined to comment further.

