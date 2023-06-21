NBA Draft prospect, Florida high school standout gets his own Chipotle meal

article

How do you know when you've made it? When you get a Chipotle meal with your name on it, of course.

That's the reality for Jalen Hood-Schifino, who teamed up with Chipotle to "fuel his pre-draft journey," a spokesperson for the restaurant said in a news release. The Montverde Academy standout will have his go-to order featured for a limited time on Chipotle's app and website.

Introducing "The Jalen Bowl," which is filled with half white rice, half brown rice, black beans, light tomato salsa, light roasted chili-corn salsa and guac.

The Indiana Hoosiers freshman guard declared for the NBA Draft in March. There, he was awarded Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Before that, he won back-to-back GEICO High School Basketball National titles his last two years at Montverde Academy, according to his NBA Draft profile.

FOX Sports' latest Mock Draft has the 6-foot-4 big man going to the Utah Jazz as the 16th overall pick. Here's why:

In continuing to bolster the backcourt, the Jazz should pick one of the top guards that just falls out of the lottery here. Hood-Schifino’s feel for the game and ability to execute in pick-and-roll situations are major strengths, as he took over the Hoosiers as a freshman point guard when Xavier Johnson went down and was critical in leading IU back to the NCAA Tournament. The one cause for concern is his perimeter shot consistency, but the midrange game is strong and he has great floor vision to distribute the basketball.

SPRINGFIELD, MA - JANUARY 17: Jalen Hood-Schifino of Montverde Academy (24) drives to the basket during the first half of the Spalding Hoophall Classic high school basketball game between IMG Academy and Montverde Academy on January 17, 2022 at Blake Expand

Check out FOX Sports' NBA Mock Draft 3.0 here.

The NBA Draft will be held Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.