Orlando's newest Wawa location to open its doors this week: Here's where

article

Orlando is getting another Wawa location – and it's just days away from opening!

Wawa announced its newest location will be at 7785 Palm Parkway near SeaWorld and the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets. The grand opening ceremony is scheduled for 7:45 a.m. Thursday – and customers who show up will get the opportunity to win some freebies.

The first 100 customers through the door Thursday will get a free, limited-edition "Wawa Coffee, Hoagies & Kindness" T-shirt. Even if you're not in the first 100 customers, you'll still get the chance to enjoy free coffee through Sunday, the company said in a news release.

Also at the grand opening ceremony will be officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office and Orange County Fire Rescue who will compete in a "Hoagies for Heroes" hoagie-building competition. Wawa will present each department's charity of choice with a $1,000 check.

"At Wawa, our core purpose is fulfilling lives every day, and since our first store opened, we’ve believed that we all have a role in making this world a better place," Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens said in a news release. "Our associates deliver experiences and often create emotional connections with customers that go beyond what traditionally happens in a retail environment, and we look forward to welcoming old friends and making new ones in this wonderful community!"

To RSVP to the grand opening ceremony, click here.

RELATED STORIES:

Wawa continues to expand across the US

This Orlando location is just one of dozens of new Florida locations slated to open this year. Elsewhere in Central Florida, Wawa plans to open stores in Ocala, Palm City, Titusville and Arcadia. The full list of stores can be found here.

Wawa also announced expansion plans for the Florida Panhandle, as well as Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.