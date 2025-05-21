Man charged with animal cruelty after video surfaces in Brevard County

The Brief A Brevard County man is jailed without bond after a security video allegedly showed him choking and hitting his dog. The dog, Shiloh, is recovering in the care of relatives, while the suspect faces felony animal cruelty charges. Authorities say the man was already out on bond for a separate violent offense.



A Brevard County man is facing felony animal cruelty charges after a home security camera allegedly captured him choking and hitting his dog in a disturbing incident from March.

What we know:

Justin Hehner, 35, of Brevard County, has been charged with felony animal cruelty after home security footage allegedly showed him choking and hitting his dog, Shiloh, in an incident recorded in March.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hehner this week after a family member discovered the footage and reported it. Authorities confirmed the dog has since been removed from the home and is recovering under the care of other relatives.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not detailed the full extent of Shiloh’s injuries or whether additional charges could follow. It is also unclear whether there had been any prior signs of abuse or if the home had been under investigation before the video surfaced. The Sheriff's Office has not released the video due to its graphic nature.

The backstory:

Hehner’s arrest comes amid a history of violent criminal behavior, the sheriff's office said.

Court records show he was out on bond for a 2020 aggravated assault charge involving a deadly weapon. His criminal background also includes battery and battery on a law enforcement officer. Despite this, he remained free until the release of the animal abuse video prompted new legal action.

Local perspective:

Sheriff Wayne Ivey, known for his strong stance against animal abuse, condemned Hehner’s actions and lauded his team’s quick response.

What they're saying:

The video, described as graphic and distressing, appears to show Hehner attacking his dog, Shiloh, inside a home. Sheriff Ivey condemned the incident in a statement Tuesday night.

"I just can’t, for the life of me, understand how somebody possesses that much evil to harm a dog like that," Ivey said. "My favorite sound is slamming the door on animal abusers — and he’s right where he belongs."

Deputies said the dog is recovering.

"While Justin Hehner is going to jail for choking and hitting his dog ‘Shiloh,’ thankfully ‘Shiloh’ is doing ok and recovering after this terrible incident," Sheriff Ivey said.

What's next:

Hehner will be prohibited from owning or having contact with any animals as a condition of release.

