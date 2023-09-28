3-year-old Florida girl accidentally shoots herself with gun left unattended on sofa, police say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A 3-year-old girl accidentally shot herself using a gun a family member left unattended on a sofa at home, according to police.

The incident happened in the 11200 block of SW 220 Terrace in Miami on Saturday night, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The girl was at her home and was being watched by a family member, Orlando Young. He was watching TV and left his gun unattended on the living room sofa, police said. That's when the little girl got a hold of it and accidentally shot herself in the hand.

The girl was transported to a local hospital by other family members. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Young was arrested and charged with child neglect with great bodily harm. The Department of Children and Families was also notified.

