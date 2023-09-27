Former Altamonte Springs police officer 'relieved of duty' after fleeing from Florida deputies: Police

A former Altamonte Springs police officer was relieved of duty after he reportedly took Volusia County deputies on a high-speed chase, an arrest affidavit shows.

Zachary Morrissey, 28, was charged with fleeing and eluding police following a September 17 incident involving Volusia County deputies.

Two deputies were conducting a traffic stop around 11:42 p.m. on Fort Smith Blvd when one of the deputies spotted a black sedan traveling at an "extremely high rate of speed." The deputies said they could hear the driver slamming on the brakes.

The sedan appeared as if it was going to collide with one of the deputy's cars who moved out of the way.

When both deputies attempted to point a flashlight at the car signaling it to stop, Morrissey "disregarded his orders" and headed northbound on Forth Smith Blvd.

One deputy got back into his car to initiate a traffic stop on Morrissey who reportedly accelerated away from him at a high rate of speed, arrest records show.

The second deputy eventually caught up to Morrissey and conducted a felony stop.

Morrissey was taken into custody without incident, deputies said.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department said Morrissey was "relieved of duty pending the conclusion of Volusia County judicial proceedings and an ASPD Internal Affairs investigation."

