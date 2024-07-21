Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on VP Kamala Harris as President Biden replacement

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released a pointed statement Sunday afternoon on X following President Joe Biden's announcement that he would not seek reelection – four months before the 2024 general election – and on Biden's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic party's next nominee.

Calls for President Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race have steadily increased in recent weeks, following Biden's debate against former president Donald Trump, who officially became the Republican presidential nominee last week.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," President Biden wrote in his letter, which was posted on X shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday.

Biden then endorsed VP Kamala Harris. In her own statement, Harris said, "I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination."

Gov. Ron DeSantis said in his own post on X that Harris was "complicit in a massive coverup to hide and deny the fact that Joe Biden was not capable of discharging duties of the office," while also criticizing the U.S. border.

"Democrats are just rearranging the deck chains on the Titanic," DeSantis said.