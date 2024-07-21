President Biden withdraws from 2024 election, after democrats call on him to step down

President Biden has announced on X in a letter that he will not run for reelection just weeks after multiple democrats called on the president to step down.

The president announced on X on Sunday his decision to step down.

In the letter, Biden said, "It has been my greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection. I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

In a follow-up tweet, President Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the new 2024 democratic party nominee.

Former President Donald Trump chimed in via Truth Social, alleging that Biden is not fit to serve.

He said:

"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t - And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Who could replace Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket?

On Friday, 28 congressional Democrats, including three senators, called on Biden to step down due to concerns about the president's age after his performance at the first presidential debate against Trump in June.

Last week, Biden tested positive for COVID-19, prompting him to cancel a two-day trek through Nevada. Multiple reports also showed several Democratic donors pushing for Biden to exit office. Megadonor opponents to Biden's re-election campaign threatened to withhold the donations until the president stepped down.

The news comes as the Democratic National Convention continues through this weekend in Chicago.

Biden previously refused the calls to step down and insisted that he would stay in the race and win come November, but by Friday, more than 10% of congressional Democrats called for him to step down.