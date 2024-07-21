President Joe Biden pens letter on X announcing he won't run for reelection in 2024; endorses Kamala Harris

Following growing pressure to drop his reelection bid, President Joe Biden announced on X through a letter that he would not be seeking reelection.

Biden posted the letter Sunday afternoon expressing his gratitude to his supporters as well as his intention to address the nation about his hallmark decision not to run for reelection.

Joe Biden letter

The full letter can be read below.

Last week, several House and Senate democrats urged the president to drop his reelection bid after what some called a disastrous debate with Donald Trump back in June. The two met for their first debate of the election season which later led to lawmakers publicly urging Biden not to run.

Biden also contracted COVID-19 last week which also prompted many in the nation to question his health and condition.