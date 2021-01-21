Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff will stay in Blair House while VP residence undergoes repairs
Until the repairs are complete on the Naval Observatory, the second couple will live at Blair House near the White House, the home that serves as accommodations for the president's guests.
