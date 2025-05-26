DeLand bar shooting: Florida man who fired gun over $5 beer denied bond, officials say

A Florida man was denied bond after allegedly shooting someone outside a DeLand bar over a $5 drink over the weekend during his court appearance on Monday morning.

Latest developments:

During the hearing, 55-year-old Calvin Gilbert of DeLand was formally charged with attempted first-degree murder and using a firearm while under the influence.

The judge also noted that another judge had reviewed the affidavit, found probable cause and determined it was appropriate to hold Gilbert without bond in the Volusia County jail.

The judge at the court hearing stated he didn't know the specifics as to what their other judge saw in the affidavit, and gave Gilbert's attorney the option to file a bond motion – a formal request made to the court asking for the release of a defendant from custody, usually on bail or bond, before their trial.

Shooting after argument over $5 beer

The backstory:

According to the DeLand Police Department, the incident began early Saturday morning at McCabe’s Bar, where Gilbert had been drinking with the victim, a man he had just met.

Witnesses said Gilbert bought the victim a beer and later demanded repayment as the bar was closing.

Things escalated in the parking lot when Gilbert reportedly pulled out a handgun and fired a shot from just a few feet away.

The victim ducked and was not hit, but the bullet hit a cooler and went through the wall of a nearby building.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: