Reaction pours in after 2 Florida police officers shot, critically injured in Orlando traffic stop

The Orlando Police Department is expected to share a second update after two of its officers were shot and critically wounded during a traffic stop late Friday night. Watch the news conference live in the above video player when it begins.

Several law enforcement agencies in Florida are taking to social media in solidarity with the Orlando Police Department after two of its police officers were gunned down during a traffic stop in downtown Orlando late Friday night.

During a news conference early Saturday morning, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said the two police officers were shot around 11 p.m. after pulling over two suspects connected to a Miami homicide case.

The suspects then took off after carjacking another driver, authorities said. The two Orlando police officers were rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition, Smith said.

"We will find you, and you will be brought to justice." — Eric Smith, Police Chief of Orlando Police Department

As a massive manhunt continues for the two suspects, many agencies are sharing thoughts and prayers for the two officers shot.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it was thinking of the injured officers and "doing everything we can to bring these suspects to justice." They asked people to join them in praying for the officers and their recoveries.

"Our hearts go out to the Orlando Police Department as they deal with the aftermath of two officers being shot overnight. We stand with them in solidarity, praying for the swift recovery of the officers involved." — Seminole County Sheriff's Office

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer also took to social media, saying he visited the officers shot and their families Saturday morning.

The police department of the University of Central Florida in Orlando said its hearts are with the officers: "We are thinking of their colleagues and loved ones."