'Fighting for their lives': 2 Orlando police officers shot during traffic stop, police say

Two officers with the Orlando Police Department are "fighting for their lives" after they were shot Friday night during a traffic stop involving suspects linked to a homicide investigation out of Miami, Orlando police said.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said both officers were transported to the hospital late Friday night in critical condition. Saturday morning, Orlando police said both officers were "fighting for their lives," but did not elaborate on the severity of their injuries or conditions.

"This is a sad day for our department," Chief Smith told reporters during a 2 a.m. press conference.

What we know

Police said the officers pulled a vehicle over around 11 p.m. Friday near North Garland Avenue and Washington Street in downtown Orlando when the shooting happened. Both officers were shot.

The suspects – who remain unnamed – then carjacked another person's vehicle, Chief Smith said, and took off.

Chief Smith said several agencies were assisting in the search for the two suspects. Police have not named the suspects, provided suspect descriptions, or a possible vehicle description.

"For the suspects out there, we will find you, and you will be brought to justice," Chief Smith said.

There was a huge police presence late Friday night at the Marden Ridge Apartments in Apopka, Florida, though it is unclear what connection, if any, that has with the shooting or investigation. FOX 35 has reached out to Orlando police for clarification.

Saturday morning, law enforcement swarmed a hotel near International Drive, not far from Universal's theme park. Photos showed at least two armored vehicles, several law enforcement vehicles, and CSI vans.

Orlando Police confirmed that scene was part of the shooting investigation, but did not elaborate.

"Please avoid the area at this time and expect traffic delays. Updates to follow," Police said.

Who are the suspects?

Police have not released many details on the suspects. Police said they were connected to a homicide investigation out of Miami, but did not elaborate. Police have also not released suspect descriptions or their names. What we do know is that police are looking for two people.

The Miami connection?

Orlando Police Chief Smith said the suspects were connected to a homicide investigation in Miami. However, details on that investigation have not been released.

FOX 35 has reached out to the Miami Police Department and the Miami-Dade Police Department for additional information on that investigation.