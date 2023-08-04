Massive police presence in Orlando following shooting involving officer, OPD says

Shooting involving police officer: OPD We are awaiting additional information on a shooting in Orlando. According to the Orlando Police Department, the shooting involves an Orlando police officer. OPD is expected to provide an update shortly in the video player above.

There is a large law enforcement presence in Downtown Orlando as the Orlando Police Department and other agencies are gathering information on a shooting involving an officer, the department said.

Several roads were closed in the area of N. Garland Ave. and Washington St. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith is expected to provide an update outside Orlando Regional Medical Center at 2 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol is working a second scene with other law enforcement officers in Apopka at the Marden Ridge Apartments, just off of Marden Rd. south of State Road 414. No additional information was immediately released.

