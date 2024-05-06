Is Raising Cane's opening a new Orlando location near UCF?

article

Raising Cane's is looking to expand its footprint in Orlando once again with the opening of a new location near UCF.

The fast casual chicken finger restaurant hasn't publicly announced the new store opening, but Orange County documents obtained by FOX 35 show the new location will be found at 12025 Collegiate Way, just across the street from the University of Central Florida's main campus.

That location is currently home to Del Taco. The development plan does not disclose when construction will begin, or when the Del Taco will close.

The proposal includes building plans for the new restaurant, which calls for tearing down the Del Taco location and building a Raising Cane's in the middle of the 0.82-acre lot to make room for its double drive-thru.

Documents show that this location has been in the works since October. The plan was received by the Development Review Committee on Monday morning. Next steps include a review of the project and several hearings before it's approved.

Orange County Development Review Committee

FOX 35 previously reported that a slew of new locations would be coming to Central Florida over the next year. So far, three are already open:

7105 Palm Parkway, Orlando

12040 Pioneers Way, Orlando

8170 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee

And three more are in the works after FOX 35 learned that the following locations are hiring. Raising Cane's confirmed that these locations are slated to open later this year:

766 East Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs (scheduled to open late fall 2024)

South Semoran Boulevard and Scarlet Road, Winter Park (scheduled to open fall 2024)

2451 International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach (scheduled to open late summer/early fall 2024)

FOX 35 has reached out to Raising Cane's for more information about the new Orlando location.