Pygmy sperm whale dies after washing ashore in Daytona Beach Shores
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Authorities said a sick and injured pygmy sperm whale that washed ashore in Daytona Beach Shores on Monday has died.
The whale was discovered along a stretch of beach just south of the Sunglow Fishing Pier, at 3701 S. Atlantic Ave.
According to the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, the whale had suffered from multiple shark wounds. The whale was euthanized and was to be transported to a laboratory where a full necropsy would be performed.
Jeremy Mascarella was biking along the beach when he came across people tending to the whale. He said they were dumping buckets of water on the animal, trying to keep it alive.
A pigmy whale died hours after beaching itself on Daytona Beach Shores, Sept. 30, 2024. [Courtesy Jeremy Mascarella]
"I'm pretty much there daily riding my bike or taking a walk," he said. "I've seen dolphins and, you know, many fish and birds and things like that, but never a whale. Absolutely, not -- an especially a pygmy, a rare pygmy whale."
Marine wildlife experts said if you encounter a beached animal, not to push it back into the water but to contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for guidance.
