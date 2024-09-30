Comet Nishimura: A viewing guide for Florida

Stream FOX 35 News:

If you’ve seen the stunning sunrise photos from Florida’s beaches lately, you might have noticed something extra special. Early risers are capturing the beauty of Comet Nishimura (C/2023 A3), hovering across the dawn sky. This rare comet, discovered in January 2023, is putting on an unforgettable show—one that’s only going to get better as we move into mid-October.

When to See It

The prime viewing window is now through October, with the comet’s closest approach to the Sun happening around October 12, 2024. If you want to catch it at its best, plan to head out before sunrise during the next couple of weeks. This is when the comet will likely be at its brightest due to increased solar heating, causing more gas and dust to be released from its surface, making the coma and tail more prominent.

Where to Look

Face east, just before dawn. You’ll want to find an open area like a beach, where you can see the horizon without any obstructions. It'll appear about where trees would otherwise block it. The comet will be low in the sky, and as the days pass, it’ll become easier to spot with the naked eye as it rises.

How to See It

Start your search about 45 minutes before sunrise, when the sky is still dark enough to see the comet’s glow. A good pair of binoculars will bring out more detail, especially its shimmering tail. You don’t need a telescope—just clear skies, binoculars, and patience.

Credit: John Winkopp (SpaceCoastPictures @John_Winkopp on X)

Comets Are Unpredictable

Comets can be tricky. They don’t always follow the playbook, and every now and then, they surprise us by putting on historically spectacular shows with little or no warning. This unpredictability is part of their allure—sometimes, what looks like a faint object one morning can suddenly brighten and dazzle the next. That’s why it’s always worth taking a moment to look up. You never know when you’ll catch something breathtaking.

When Will It Next Come Back?

After it fades from view by late October 2024, and travels back into the outer reaches of the solar system, it will return in an estimated 430 years. That means it won’t pass near Earth again until the 25th century, when hopefully then, we will have the means and technology to easily venture out to see it in person!

Quick Summary:

Best Time to View : Before sunrise, from now until mid-October (peak around October 12, 2024).

Where to Look : Face east toward the horizon, preferably at a location with an unobstructed view like the beach.

How to Spot It : Early morning, about 45 minutes before sunrise; bring binoculars for a clearer view of the comet’s tail.

Why It’s Special: Comets are unpredictable and can suddenly brighten, making every sighting unique.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ John Winkopp (SpaceCoastPictures @John_Winkopp on X)

An Amateur Astronomer Discovered It

Comet Nishimura was discovered by Japanese amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura on January 12, 2023. Using a standard digital camera, Nishimura managed to spot this new comet before it was noticed by automated sky surveys. His discovery is a testament to the incredible role amateur astronomers still play in space observation, despite the dominance of high-tech observatories. Interestingly, Nishimura is no stranger to discovery—he's found two other comets in the past.

How Do Astronomers Find Comets and How Can You?

Finding comets involves scanning the skies for faint, moving objects. Both amateur and professional astronomers use a variety of tools to locate these celestial bodies. Here’s how they do it:

Telescopes and Cameras: Most comet discoveries today are made using powerful telescopes or even digital cameras with long exposure settings. By taking multiple photos of the night sky, astronomers compare the images to see if any object has shifted position, indicating it's a comet or asteroid. Automated Surveys: Many modern comets are found by automated systems, such as the Pan-STARRS and LINEAR surveys, which constantly scan the skies. These systems take thousands of images and use computer algorithms to detect moving objects. Observation of Comet Tails: Comets are icy objects that release gas and dust as they get close to the Sun, forming a glowing coma (the head) and a tail. This distinct appearance can make them stand out from stars or planets. Amateur Efforts: Even with all the advanced technology, dedicated amateurs like Nishimura still make discoveries. By consistently observing the night sky and comparing images over time, they can spot the subtle movement of a new comet.

Once confirmed, comets are usually named after their discoverer, just like Comet Nishimura.