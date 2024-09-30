Woman reunites with the two Orlando Police officers who helped save her life at local pool

Stream FOX 35 News:

A woman recently reunited with two Orlando Police officers who helped save her life when her heart stopped last month at Wadeview Pool in Orlando.

The Orlando Police Department shared a video on Facebook Monday, which included both body cam footage of the rescue and the emotional reunion.

Patti, an itinerant teacher for the deaf and hard of hearing, had been swimming laps when she suddenly collapsed, according to the post.

Officers Timothy Corey and Corporal Bradley Smith responded to the emergency call. By the time they arrived, lifeguards had already begun CPR. However, Patti no longer had a pulse.

For six intense minutes, the officers, alongside the lifeguards, continued performing CPR until EMT's arrived. Using an automated external defibrillator (AED), they were finally able to restart Patti’s heart.

Corporal Smith reflected on the importance of their training during the critical moments: "The biggest thing was the training... but it pays off. Thankfully, there was a trained staff here, and the fire department was right behind us. Even as they were setting up to take over, it was still, ‘Hey, don’t stop. Keep going.’ When we finally got a pulse, that was the best feeling."

Patti recovered quickly. She spent just six days in the hospital and was discharged without requiring long-term rehabilitation.