ROAD RAGE LEADS TO SHOTS BEING FIRED ON FLORIDA TURNPIKE ACCORDING TO FHP

According to FHP, a road rage incident led to a shooting that left one man injured. Shots were fired Thursday morning at blue Tesla Model Y near mile marker 251 on the Florida Turnpike. The victim was shot in the leg and transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Two bullet holes were found in the driver's side door.

The Florida Highway Patrol needs your help in finding a gray or silver Volkswagen hatchback.

Anyone with any information concerning this case is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Tips that lead to a felony arrest may be eligible for cash rewards up to $1000. All tips will remain anonymous.

More information concerning Crimeline can be found at www.crimeline.org.



