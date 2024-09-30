Tropical threat in Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico sees slight change in development odds; Is Florida at risk?

Stream FOX 35 News

The tropics are ramping up! The National Hurricane Center has its eyes on several tropical Atlantic systems – which is normal during peak hurricane season.

The primary area of concern is a disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea, where the odds of development have slightly decreased, according to the NHC's 8 a.m. Monday update.

The system now has a medium 40% chance of development over the next seven days, down from the previous 50% chance.

Forecasters said the weather conditions for the area of low pressure are favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form in the next few days rather than in the middle of the week as the system moves into the southern Gulf of Mexico or the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

Will the Caribbean disturbance impact Florida?

The Caribbean disturbance is located near the same area where Helene initially formed, but, FOX 35 Meteorologist Brooks Garner said it won't be a repeat of the catastrophic hurricane that left nearly 100 dead across multiple southeastern US states.

"The difference with this one, compared to Helene, is that the long range models are not forecasting a blockbuster hurricane as far as strength goes, but they are forecasting a soaker," Garner said.

"And it looks like with the approach of a cold front, that it will never quite make it through our region early next week," he added. "And the arrival of that tropical air, or what could be a tropical system, we have a real chance at some flooding across our region as this moves into Florida late this week, into the weekend and/or early next week."

NHC tracking Tropical Storm Isaac, Tropical Depression Joyce, Tropical Depression 12

There are four other disturbances being monitored in the Atlantic, including Tropical Storm Isaac, Tropical Depression Joyce, and Tropical Depression 12. Both Isaac and Joyce are far out in the Atlantic Ocean and are expected to fizzle over the next few days.

Tropical Depression 12 is nearing tropical storm strength and is forecast to become a large and powerful hurricane later this week, the NHC said in its Monday morning update. It was located about 690 miles from the Cabo Verde Islands.

Elsewhere in the eastern tropical Atlantic, the NHC is tracking a tropical wave off the Cabo Verde Islands that is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity.

Forecasters said the upper-level winds are expected to become more supportive for development over the next couple of days and a tropical depression may form mid or late this week as it shifts westward. The odds for development over the next seven days have increased from 60% to 80%.

None of these are expected to directly impact the United States.