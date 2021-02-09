Publix to distribute COVID-19 vaccines at more Central Florida stores

article

Publix announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine distribution program to select stores in Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Sumter counties.

Seniors 65 and older can book their appointment at publix.com/covidvaccine starting Wednesday, February 10 for appointments beginning Friday, February 12.

RELATED: LIST: These are the Publix stores offering the COVID-19 vaccine

The new locations include the following:

LAKE COUNTY

Citrus Tower Village: 250 Citrus Tower Blvd., Clermont, FL

East Towne Center: 13900 County Road 455, Clermont, FL

Publix at Summer Bay: 17445 U.S. Highway 192, Suite 11, Clermont, FL

Publix at Kings Ridge: 4351 S. U.S. Highway 27, Clermont, FL

Golden Eagle Village: 2430 U.S. Highway 27, Clermont, FL

Woodland Center: 1950 N. Highway 19, Eustis, FL

Eustis Village: 2840 David Walker Road, Eustis, FL

Sorrento Hills Village: 24420 State Road 44, Eustis, FL

Eagle Ridge Shoppes: 7975 State Road 50, Groveland, FL

Publix at Lake Harris: 27615 U.S. Highway 27, #U, Leesburg, FL

Palm Plaza: 717 N. 14th St, Leesburg, FL

Loch Leven Landing: 18955 U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora, FL

Tavares Crossroads: 2042 State Road 19, Tavares, FL

La Plaza Grande: West 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages, FL

Advertisement

ORANGE COUNTY

Wekiva Plaza: 1545 Rock Springs Road, Apopka, FL

Maitland Place: 242 N. Orlando Ave., Maitland, FL

Stoneybrook Hills Village: 6551 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Suite 155, Mount Dora, FL

Plantation Grove Shopping Center: 2600 Maguire Road, Ocoee, FL

Publix at Silver Crossing: 1720 E. Silver Star Road, Ocoee, FL

Fountains West: 301 West Road, Ocoee, FL

The Grove: 4870 S. Apopka Vineland Road, Orange County, FL

Metro West Village: 2435 S. Hiawassee Road, Orange County, FL

Suncrest Village: 10115 University Blvd., Orange County, FL

Hunter's Creek Promenade: 3972 Town Center Blvd., Orange County, FL

The Market at Southside: 2873 S. Orange Ave., Orange County, FL

The Shoppes at Eastwood: 1921 S. Alafaya Trail, Orange County, FL

Publix at Southchase: 12195 Orange Blossom Trail, Orange County, FL

Publix at College Park: 2015 Edgewater Drive, Orange County, FL

Publix at Colonialtown:1500 E. Colonial Drive, Orange County, FL

Conway Plaza Shopping Center: 4402 Curry Ford Road, Orange County, FL

Plaza Venezia: 7640 W. Sand Lake Road, Orange County, FL

Conway Crossing: 4501 Hoffner Ave., Orange County, FL

Cornerstone at Lake Hart: 10615 Narcoossee Road, Orange County, FL

Corner Lakes Plaza: 16825 E. Colonial Drive, Orange County, FL

Vista Lakes Center: 6485 S. Chickasaw Trail, Orange County, FL

Baldwin Park: 1501 Meeting Place, Orange County, FL

Publix at Avalon: 3400 Avalon Park E. Blvd., Orange County, FL

Landstar Plaza: 13850 Landstar Blvd., Orange County, FL

Rio Pinar Plaza: 409 S. Chickasaw Trail, Orange County, FL

The Paramount on Lake Eola: 400 E. Central Blvd., Orange County, FL

Curry Ford Square: 10250 Curry Ford Road, Orange County, FL

Lake Nona Plaza: 13900 Narcoossee Road, Orange County, FL

The Market Place at Dr. Phillips: 7524 Dr. Phillips Blvd., Orange County, FL

Town Park: 12231 E. Colonial Drive, Orange County, FL

Lake Fredrica Shopping Center: 4042 S. Semoran Blvd., Orange County, FL

Williamsburg Downs: 5350 Central Florida Parkway, Orange County, FL

Lake Nona Creekside: 14185 Lake Nona Blvd., Orange County, FL

Cornerstone at Summerport: 13450 Summerport Village Parkway, Windermere, FL

Lakeside Village Center: 7880 Winter Garden Vineland Road, Windermere, FL

West Point Commons: 13750 W. Colonial Drive, Winter Garden, FL

Stoneybrook West Village: 15502 Stoneybrook West Parkway, Suite 100, Winter Garden, FL

Hamlin Cove: 5400 Hamlin Groves Trail, Winter Garden, FL

Aloma Shopping Center: 2295 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, FL

University Plaza: 4000 N. Goldenrod Road, Winter Park, FL

Hollieanna Shopping Center: 741 S. Orlando Ave., Winter Park, FL

Winter Park Village: 440 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park, FL

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Water Tower Shoppes 29 Blake Blvd., Celebration, FL

Champions Gate Village 8301 Champions Gate Blvd., Champions Gate, FL

Columbia Promenade:1910 N. John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL

Pleasant Hill Commons: 3343 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee, FL

Village Shops at Bellalago: 3839 Pleasant Hill Road, Kissimmee, FL

Osceola Village: 3040 Dyer Blvd., Kissimmee, FL

Partin Village: 2338 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, FL

Boggy Creek Marketplace: 2625 Simpson Road, Kissimmee, FL

Sunrise City Plaza: 3221 Vineland Road, Kissimmee, FL

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Jamestown Place: 951 State Road 434 N., Altamonte Springs, FL

Gateway Crossing: 851 S. State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL

Publix at Palm Spring Crossing: 482 E. Altamonte Drive, Suite 1005, Altamonte Springs, FL

Palm Springs Center: 503 E. Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL

Hunt Club Corners: 540 S. Hunt Club Blvd., Apopka, FL

Casselberry Collection: 3385 S. U.S. Highway 17-92, Suite 181, Casselberry, FL

Casselberry Commons:1455 State Road 436, Unit 221, Casselberry, FL

Lake Mary Pointe: 601 Weldon Blvd., Lake Mary, FL

Cornerstone at Lake Mary: 825 Rinehart Road, Lake Mary, FL

Lake Mary Collection: 4195 W. Lake Mary Blvd., Lake Mary, FL

Colonial Towne Park Center: 870 Village Oak Lane, Lake Mary, FL

Springs Plaza: 2381 W. State Road 434, Longwood, FL

Longwood Hills Market: 675 Longwood Hills Road, Unit 1001, Longwood, FL

Alafaya Square: 81 Alafaya Woods Blvd., Oviedo, FL

University Palms Shopping Center: 4250 Alafaya Trail, Suite 148, Oviedo, FL

Tuscawilla Bend Shopping Center: 2100 Winter Springs Blvd., Oviedo, FL

Riverside Landings: 1801 E. Broadway St., Oviedo, FL

Shoppes at Aloma Walk: 2871 Clayton Crossing Way, Suite 1001, Oviedo, FL

Shoppes at Sterling Creek: 443 W. County Road 419, Suite 1001, Oviedo, FL

Publix at Lake Forest: 5240 W. State Road 46, Sanford, FL

Winter Springs Town Center: 1160 State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL

Willa Springs Village 5655 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL

SUMTER COUNTY

Southern Trace Plaza: 3475 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL

Colony Plaza: 327 Colony Blvd., The Villages, FL

Grand Traverse Plaza: 2925 Traverse Trail, The Villages, FL

Lake Deaton Plaza: 695 Kristine Way, The Villages, FL

Spanish Plaines Shopping Center: 1566 Bella Cruz Drive, The Villages, FL

Trailwinds Village: 5810 Seven Mile Drive, Wildwood, FL

MORE NEWS: Walmart to administer thousands of COVID-19 vaccines across Florida

With this latest expansion, Publix now reportedly offers COVID-19 vaccines at 593 pharmacies in 41 counties.

"With the addition of doses provided by the federal government, we are able to offer more Florida residents the opportunity to be vaccinated," said Publix CEO Todd Jones. "It is our privilege to serve during this time as we all work together to reduce the impact of the coronavirus in the state of Florida."

For more locations, and appointment information, go to publix.com/covid-vaccine.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.