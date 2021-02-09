Walmart to administer thousands of COVID-19 vaccines across Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccine availability will be expanded to Walmart stores across Florida starting at the end of this week.

DeSantis made the announcement at a Jacksonville Walmart Supercenter.

"Beginning on Friday, there will be 119 Walmart stores across 34 counties that will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines for senior citizens," DeSantis said.

Walmart will receive about 25,000 doses to give out. As the doses increase from the federal government, more appointments will be available.

Once Walmart announces when residents 65 and older can start booking an appointment, they can do it online at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.

You do not need to be a member of Sam's Club to get the shot there.

Publix will also be receiving more doses. DeSantis said starting by the end of this week, almost 600 Publix stores across 41 counties. Stores in Clay and Columbia County have also been added to the growing list.

According to a press release, Walmart and Sam’s Club are working with the federal government to help increase access to COVID-19 vaccines at select pharmacies in 22 states, including Florida.

More than a dozen Walmart locations in Orange County will be receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. It's part of the Biden administration's program to get more vaccines to Americans.

Mayor Demings says he was notified of the locations by the state. The 17 stores are expected to vaccinate about 300 people a day.

Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores are joining Publix, which is already vaccinating people in Marion, Brevard, Flager, and Volusia counties.

Winn-Dixie says it plans to start vaccinations on Thursday.