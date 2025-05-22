Apopka thrift store pushes forward to help people after man burns store down

The Brief A fire gutted the Good Neighbor Place Thrift Store in Apopka on May 21. Police say the blaze was accidentally started by a burglary suspect. Despite the setback, the faith-based store plans to continue its outreach.



The Good Neighbor Place Thrift Store in Apopka is searching for a new building after auhtorities said a man set their building on fire on May 21, which forced the store to close its doors. Curtis Rouse, 38, was arrested. Charged with arson and burglary.

What we know:

The Good Neighbor Place Thrift Store in Apopka was destroyed by a fire on May 21, allegedly sparked by a man who admitted to stealing from the store and accidentally igniting the blaze with a cigarette.

Police say Curtis Rouse, 38, has been arrested and charged with burglary and arson. The fire has forced the nonprofit store to shut down operations as they begin searching for a new location.

According to Apopka police, Rouse admitted to stealing clothes and blankets from the store. While leaving the store investigators say Rouse flicked a cigarette which sparked the fire.

Now, the store is searching for a new facility.

What we don't know:

Details remain unclear about how long the fire burned before being extinguished, the full extent of structural damage, and whether insurance or donations will cover the costs of relocation. It’s also unknown how quickly the store will be able to reopen or continue serving the community in a new space.

The backstory:

The Good Neighbor Place has operated for 15 years as a faith-based thrift store run by the Apopka Seventh-Day Adventist Chur

The fire is a blow not just to the store but to the broader Apopka community that relies on it. For many residents, the Good Neighbor Place has been a vital source of clothing, blankets, and food.

What they're saying:

The Good Neighbor Place Thrift Store Director, Ingrid Mergenthaler, says she and her volunteers are at a loss from the fire that left the store burnt, melted, and deserted.

"We can’t help these people anymore. What are we going to do," said Mergenthaler. "We’re just all devasted.

This is something that we’ve been giving to the community for 15 years, and now we have this, and we don’t know where we’re going from here.

"Mergenthaler says the store would have given Rouse clothes and blankets had he asked."He knows that now, he knows that now," said Mergenthaler. "Believe it or not he’s very remorseful."

That’s what Mergenthaler says the Good Neighbor Place Thrift Store does, as a ministry of the Apopka Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 100% of their proceeds goes to giving back to neighbors in need.

"Anything above expenses goes to feeding the homeless, helping to clothe the homeless, and helping to feed the low-income families," said Mergenthaler.

That’s one reason why Mergenthaler says this fire is not going to end the Good Neighbor Place Thrift Store.

"No, it is not it, and we’re a faith-based community, and it’s in God’s hands," said Mergenthaler. "We know he’s got a bigger plan."

