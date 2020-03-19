Publix offering senior citizen shopping hours amid coronavirus outbreak

article

To help out older citizens get the supplies they need during the coronavirus pandemic, Publix has announced that they are designating shopping hours just for them.

Starting March 24, senior citizens can shop from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until futher notice. The pharmacy will also be open.

Publix joins a growing list of companies that are dedicating an hour of shopping to the most vulnerable citizens of the coronavirus outbreak. Winn-Dixie also recently announced that they would be offering the same service.

Publix recently adjusted their store hours in order to allow more time to clean and sanitize. All Publix stores are now open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The stores were originally open from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

"According to the CDC, individuals over the age of 65 are at increased risk of complications from the coronavirus," the company said in a press release. "Publix is offering these expanded hours to better support our elder community."