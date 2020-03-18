Publix adjusting stores hours again amid coronavirus outbreak

article

Florida-based grocery chain Publix announced they are adjusting their stores hours once again in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, all Publix stores will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The stores were originally open from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

"To better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on shelves, beginning Wednesday, March 18, we will adjust store hours companywide temporarily," Publix announced.

The pharmacy will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday's pharmacy hours will remain the same.

Publix has locations in states throughout the Southeast including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.